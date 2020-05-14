Ichika Nito and Covet’s Yvette Young keep the playing smooth and the tones clean in this jazzy quarantine jam

We recently witnessed an insane quarantine video jam between YouTuber Ichika Nito and Polyphia electric guitar player Tim Henson.

Now Nito is back with another impressive clean-toned collaboration, this time with Covet’s Yvette Young.

Explains Young, who can be seen playing her recently released Talman YY10 signature model in the video, “I did a guitar collaboration with the amazing Ichika Nito. He sent me a part and I wrote over it, and then he augmented his part to interplay with mine! We decided to call it Sprout!”

Check out Sprout above, and for more from Young head to her official YouTube channel.