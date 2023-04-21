NAMM 2023: Meet IK Multimedia’s game-changing AmpliTube TONEX Pedal, which lets you harness the sound of any amp or drive pedal using AI Machine Modeling

NAMM 2023: IK Multimedia’s pioneering TONEX platform has been at the forefront of guitar amp and pedal modeling for a while now, but the brand took things to new heights earlier this year by dropping the game-changing AmpliTube TONEX pedal.

It’s the company’s jaw-dropping TONEX format in a pedal, letting you store, play, tweak and recall any of your desired Tone Models live on stage, in the studio and pretty much anywhere else. In other words, thousands of the world’s most sought-after amp sounds and a mind-boggling array of distortion, overdrive, fuzz, boost and EQ pedals can be uploaded straight to the stompbox.

As explained in the in-depth tour below, the TONEX software is at the core of the TONEX ecosystem, with the innovative program granting access to nearly 10,000 Tone Models of amps and drive pedals, and containing the AI Machine Modeling that can be used to capture Tone Models of your own gear.

These amps and pedals are selectable from the ToneNET sharing platform or can be models of your very own gear – created in mere minutes – which can then be uploaded to the AmpliTube TONEX pedal to take on the road.

Your chosen sounds can then be further sculpted via an on-board noise gate, EQ, compressor and five stereo reverbs.

And, thanks to the 50 banks of three presets – which grant 150 customizable Tone Model slots in total – the AmpliTube TONEX Pedal is the perfect gigging companion for those looking for a huge range of amp, cab, combo or pedal tones in a compact pedal.

IK Multimedia’s exclusive VIR multi-IR cabinets and custom IR Loader mean the emulations deliver unparalleled authenticity and realism, while full MIDI implementation is available for more advanced rigs.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

World-class tones aside, the AmpliTube TONEX Pedal is also a powerful studio tool, doubling as an audio interface through a USB port – which can also be used to program presets in the TONEX MAX software – and arriving housed in a sturdy anodized aluminum chassis designed and crafted in Italy.

The AmpliTube TONEX Pedal arrives with both the TONEX MAX and AmpliTube 5 softwares, meaning your journey towards modeling your own gear and beyond will begin immediately.

From rare one-of-a-kind amps to more modern rigs, this powerful piece of kit is an affordable answer to playing through the most coveted gear in the world.

We say affordable, we mean it: the TONEX pedal is available for $399.

To learn more, head over to IK Multimedia (opens in new tab).