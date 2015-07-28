IK Multimedia and Mesa Engineering Announce AmpliTube Mesa/Boogie for Mac/PC

IK Multimedia has announced a new collaboration with Mesa Engineering, the AmpliTube Mesa/Boogie for Mac/PC.

Now guitarists can enjoy modeled versions of several of MESA/Boogie's most famous high-gain sounds via 5 inspiring amplifiers and cabinets. These new co-developed models deliver the full spectrum of Mesa's trademark sounds.

This first-ever officially authorized by Mesa lineup includes the classic Boogie V-Curve EQ'd crunch rhythm and singing lead voice of both the MARK III and MARK IV Series as well as the crushing gain of the Dual and Triple Rectifiers. As an added bonus, the TransAtlantic TA-30 is included as well.

And, like all AmpliTube virtual gear, these models have been meticulously crafted to sound, look and perform just like their hardware counterparts.

The amplifiers and cabinets available in AmpliTube MESA/Boogie include:

MESA/Boogie Dual and Triple Rectifier: The Rectifier amps are aggressive amplifiers for aggressive players. Effectively two different power section versions of the same amp introduced in 1989, these amps deliver maximum tone flexibility and serious rock attitude. Each amp offers 3-channel, 8-mode operation and varying levels of tube saturation, plus a virtual switchable tube/solid state rectifier section.

MESA/Boogie Mark III: This amp from 1984 is the first original 3-channel "Tri-Modal Amplifier" design. It features the original three-channel setup: Rhythm, a distinct midrange "Crunch" Rhythm, and a Lead channel with independent gain and master volume controls. Just like on the hardware counterpart, it features a full spread of tone controls plus the vitally important Boogie 5-band Graphic EQ section.

MESA/Boogie Mark IV: Its three channels allow it deliver an incredibly wide sonic array that stretches from sparkling clean tones to ultra high-gain lead sounds that are rich with harmonics and sustain.

MESA/Boogie TransAtlantic TA-30: It features two-channel operation and 5 distinct "Mode" voicing choices that reference several classic British and American circuits. Throw in the Gain Boost feature, and two high-gain options (HI 1 and HI 2 in Channel 2), and this model covers everything from classic 60s to crushing contemporary, and everything in between. Each channel also features 3 levels of output power.