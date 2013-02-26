IK Multimedia Releases AmpliTube Orange, Featuring Models of 17 Amps and Cabinets

IK Multimedia has announced AmpliTube Orange, a complete set of 17 officially certified models of Orange amps and cabinets for AmpliTube 3 (standalone/plug-in).

“We work closely with the IK engineers and programmers to ensure the quality and accuracy of the sound,” says Orange founder and CEO Cliff Cooper. “There is a lot of software out there that claim to give the Orange sound, but they don’t even come close. With IK we can sit down together and nail the Orange sound.”

The Lineup

AmpliTube Orange features models of seven amp heads, nine cabinets and one combo and offers a wide variety of authentic tube tone, great for screaming leads, fat power chords, chunky rhythm parts, smooth bass lines, and much more. No matter what the genre, users will find plenty of killer amp tones in this collection to go with their music.

Amps include the Tiny Terror, a 15 W head with a two-stage preamp (IK modeled the point-to-point, hard-wired edition); the Dual Terror, which can emulate the Tiny Terror or switch to the ultra-crunchy “Fat Channel”; the OR 50 and OR 120 heads, which each have the unique HF Drive control for increased presence and gain; the powerful Thunderbird 200 head, which can be used for either guitar or bass; and the versatile Rockerverb 50 MKII. The AD-30TC is a 30 W, Class A combo amp.

The cabinets can be mixed and matched with the amp heads — or any other amp in a user’s AmpliTube 3 collection — to create a huge range of cool custom sounds. The cabinets cover a wide range of configurations, and include models of the 1x12 PPC112; the 2x12 PPC212 Open-Back, PPC212, and AD30TC; the 4x12 PPC412; the 4x10 OBC410, the 8x10 OBC810; and the 1x15 OBC115.

Customize It

All the Orange models are also available à la carte in the AmpliTube Custom Shop, along with the rest of IK’s huge collection of amp, cabinet, effect, and mic models. The Custom Shop is integrated into AmpliTube software and plug-ins, and offers a “Try Before You Buy” feature, which lets users download a fully functioning version of any model and audition it for 72 hours before purchase.

Pricing and Availability

AmpliTube Orange is available now for the price of $99.99/€79.99 (excluding taxes), as a digital serial-number delivery that can be purchased inside the AmpliTube Custom Shop or from the IK Online Store. All the gear in the collection is also available individually in the Custom Shop.

For more information, visit amplitube.com/orange.