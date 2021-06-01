Black Sabbath and Judas Priest donate “money-can't-buy” memorabilia to the largest-ever metal charity prize draw

A massive selection of rare metal memorabilia is up for grabs as part of #ILoveMetal, the world's largest-ever metal music charity prize draw.

Collated by the UK Metal Merger In Solitude supergroup in partnership with Music For Nations, the draw includes items – organized into bundles – donated by Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, My Dying Bride, Nuclear Blast, Sony/BMG, Earache Records, Laney, Epiphone, Live Nation/Download and more.

Highlights include an Epiphone Limited-Edition Tony Iommi Signature SG Custom and rare Black Sabbath book – both of which are signed by Iommi – a “once-in-a-lifetime collection of My Dying Bride rarities”, a Jackson electric guitar, two VIP passes for Download Festival 2022 and a limited-edition Motörhead Ace of Spades box set.

(Image credit: #ILoveMetal)

The draw is raising money for Stagehand, a UK-based charity which helps music stage and road crews, providing mental health support and funding for those experiencing severe hardship.

“The #ILoveMetal campaign is critical to supporting the behind-the-scenes workers in the live music industry that, right now, are in crisis,” say the organizers of the event.

“Without them there won't be a live events industry, even when Covid restrictions are lifted. Whilst providing the opportunity to win money-can't-buy prizes, #ILoveMetal is a way for the metal community to come together to support live music, giving back to the people who make these life-affirming events happen.”

There are nine bundles up for grabs – Black Sabbath, Nuclear Blast, Live Nation/Download, My Dying Bride, Motörhead, Earache Records, UK Metal Merger, Judas Priest and 5B Artists and Media – with entry tickets for each available for £5.

For more information, head to #ILoveMetal's Crowdfunder page.