'Immortal Randy Rhoads: The Ultimate Tribute' — Hear the Entire Album Now

Tomorrow, UDR Music will release Immortal Randy Rhoads: The Ultimate Tribute, a tribute album of cover tracks recorded to memorialize Randy Rhoads, guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne and Quiet Riot.
In the meantime, you can stream the entire album below.
A collection of 11 classic Rhoads co-written songs, Immortal Randy Rhoads: The Ultimate Tribute is performed by 20 top contemporary artists, including old friends and performing partners Sarzo and Frankie Banali, Kelle Rhoads and more designated musicians like Serj Tankian, Tom Morello, Vinny Appice, Tim “Ripper” Owens, Chuck Billy, Alexi Laiho, George Lynch, Gus G, Bruce Kulick, Doug Aldrich, Dweezil Zappa and others.
The album was produced and compiled by Bob Kulick at his own studio.
Here are the tracks and their start times:
- 00:00 "Crazy Train"
- 05:22 "Over the Mountain"
- 09:53 "Mr. Crowley"
- 15:29 "Believer"
- 21:32 "Back to the Coast"
- 24:42 "I Don't Know"
- 29:34 "S.A.T.O."
- 33:42 "Killer Girls"
- 38:11 "Goodbye to Romance"
- 43:29 "Suicide Solution"
- 47:59 "Flying High Again"
Below the YouTube player, you'll find a guide to who plays what on each track!
Full track listing with performers:
01. Crazy Train
Vocals: Serj Tankian
Gtrs: Tom Morello
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Vinny Appice
02. Over the Mountain
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Gtrs: Jon Donais
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Frankie Banali
03. Mr. Crowley
Vocals: Chuck Billy
Gtrs: Alexi Laiho
Keyboards: Kelle Rhoads
Bass Rudy: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Vinny Appice
04. Believer
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Gtrs: Doug Aldrich
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Vinny Appice
05. Back To The Coast (Quiet Riot)
Vocals: Kelle Rhoads
Gtrs: Bruce Kulick
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Frankie Banali
06. I Don't Know
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Gtrs: George Lynch
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Brett Chassen
07. S A T 0
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Rhythm guitars: Bob Kulick
Lead guitar: Dweezil Zappa
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Vinny Appice
08. Killer Girls (Quiet Riot)
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Gtrs: Joel Hoekstra
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Brett Chassen
09. Goodbye to Romance
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Gtrs: Gus G.
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Brett Chassen
10. Suicide Solution
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Gtrs: Brad Gillis
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Brett Chassen
11. Flying High Again
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Gtrs: Bernie Torme
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Brett Chassen