'Immortal Randy Rhoads: The Ultimate Tribute' — Hear the Entire Album Now

Tomorrow, UDR Music will release Immortal Randy Rhoads: The Ultimate Tribute, a tribute album of cover tracks recorded to memorialize Randy Rhoads, guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne and Quiet Riot.

In the meantime, you can stream the entire album below.

A collection of 11 classic Rhoads co-written songs, Immortal Randy Rhoads: The Ultimate Tribute is performed by 20 top contemporary artists, including old friends and performing partners Sarzo and Frankie Banali, Kelle Rhoads and more designated musicians like Serj Tankian, Tom Morello, Vinny Appice, Tim “Ripper” Owens, Chuck Billy, Alexi Laiho, George Lynch, Gus G, Bruce Kulick, Doug Aldrich, Dweezil Zappa and others.

The album was produced and compiled by Bob Kulick at his own studio.

Here are the tracks and their start times:

00:00 "Crazy Train"

05:22 "Over the Mountain"

09:53 "Mr. Crowley"

15:29 "Believer"

21:32 "Back to the Coast"

24:42 "I Don't Know"

29:34 "S.A.T.O."

33:42 "Killer Girls"

38:11 "Goodbye to Romance"

43:29 "Suicide Solution"

47:59 "Flying High Again"

Below the YouTube player, you'll find a guide to who plays what on each track!

Full track listing with performers:

01. Crazy Train

Vocals: Serj Tankian

Gtrs: Tom Morello

Bass: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Vinny Appice

02. Over the Mountain

Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens

Gtrs: Jon Donais

Bass: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Frankie Banali

03. Mr. Crowley

Vocals: Chuck Billy

Gtrs: Alexi Laiho

Keyboards: Kelle Rhoads

Bass Rudy: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Vinny Appice

04. Believer

Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens

Gtrs: Doug Aldrich

Bass: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Vinny Appice

05. Back To The Coast (Quiet Riot)

Vocals: Kelle Rhoads

Gtrs: Bruce Kulick

Bass: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Frankie Banali

06. I Don't Know

Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens

Gtrs: George Lynch

Bass: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Brett Chassen

07. S A T 0

Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens

Rhythm guitars: Bob Kulick

Lead guitar: Dweezil Zappa

Bass: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Vinny Appice

08. Killer Girls (Quiet Riot)

Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens

Gtrs: Joel Hoekstra

Bass: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Brett Chassen

09. Goodbye to Romance

Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens

Gtrs: Gus G.

Bass: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Brett Chassen

10. Suicide Solution

Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens

Gtrs: Brad Gillis

Bass: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Brett Chassen

11. Flying High Again

Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens

Gtrs: Bernie Torme

Bass: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Brett Chassen