Insomnium -- who in their ranks feature new GuitarWorld.com columnist Ville Friman -- are now streaming their new album, One For Sorrow, in it's entirety over on Hails and Horns. You can listen to the album in full here here.

One For Sorrow is due out next Tuesday, October 18, via Century Media Records.

And if you haven't check out the very first installment of Insomnium guitarist Ville Friman's first Guitar World column, head here now.