International Songwriting Competition Accepting Entries; Deadline is September 21

Now is your chance to enter what the NY Times calls “the competition to take note of” with $150,000 (US) in cash and prizes -- including $25,000 (US) cash for the grand prize winner alone and the most prestigiousjudging panel of any songwriting competition worldwide.

ISC's judges are some of the greatest guitar players around, Whether it be guitar virtuoso Jeff Beck, the stomping twin guitars of My Morning Jacket, or the undeniably talented guitar players Ozzy Osbourne has had over the years ISC has them as judges.

ISC, now in its tenth year, is an annual competition whose mission is to provide the opportunity for both aspiring and established songwriters to have their songs heard in a professional, international arena. ISC is designed to nurture the musical talent of songwriters on all levels and promote excellence in the art of songwriting, and to provide the opportunity to have these talents heard by the most influential decision-makers in the music industry.

Artist Judges:

Tom Waits; Jeff Beck; My Morning Jacket; Ozzy Osbourne; Kelly Clarkson; Tori Amos; Massive Attack; Darryl McDaniels (Run DMC); Robert Smith (The Cure); Keane; James Cotton; Wynonna; Craig Morgan; McCoy Tyner; Michael W. Smith; Black Francis (The Pixies); Chayanne; John Mayall; Alejandro Sanz; Mose Allison; Toots Hibbert (Toots & The Maytals); Robert Earl Keen; Jeremy Camp; Billy Currington; Trombone Shorty; and more…

Industry Judges:

Monte Lipman (President, Universal Republic Records); Dave Massey (President, Mercury Records); Ric Arboit (President, Nettwerk Music Group);Allison Jones (VP A&R, Big Machine Records); Dan Storper (President, Putamayo World Music); Angel Carrasco (Sr. VP A&R, Latin America Sony Music and President, Discos 605); Kim Buie (VP A&R, Lost Highway); Bruce Iglauer (Founder/President, Alligator Records); Steve Lillywhite (Producer - credits include U2, The Rolling Stones, Peter Gabriel, etc); Brian Malouf (VP A&R, Walt Disney Records); and more…

Submissions are judged on the basis of the following criteria: Creativity, Originality, Lyrics, Melody, and Arrangement. Production/Recording quality and vocal ability are not criteria.

The deadline is September 21.

For more information, visit songwritingcompetition.com.