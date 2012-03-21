Interview: Scale The Summit Guitarists Discuss Headline Tour, 'The Collective' Vinyl

Based out of Houston, Texas, instrumental progressive metal quartet Scale The Summit have gone from strength to strength over the past eight years since their inception.

They've not only released three impressive studio albums, but have also gained a reputation for being a must-see live act. By touring with the likes of Dream Theater and Cynic, they've benefited massively, getting exposure to large audiences and honing their skills in the company of those who inspired them.

But besides prog tours, they've shown through their participation in last year's Slaughter Survivors Tour that they're not afraid to be the odd one out.

Very recently, they did their first-ever US headline tour, playing a scintillating 80-minute set every night. Their LA was at the Whisky A-Go-Go, essentially a hometown show for these Musicians Institute graduates.

I caught up with guitarists Chris Letchford and Travis Levrier to talk about this tour, the vinyl edition of their latest album, The Collective, and various other things.

Listen in to the 12-minute conversation below, and check out the band's Facebook page for the latest info on what they're up to.

Audio:

Scale The Summit: Interview With Chris Letchford & Travis Levrier by Metalassault on Mixcloud

Andrew Bansal is a Los Angeles-based writer who has been running his own website, Metal Assault, since early 2010, and has been prolific in covering the hard rock and heavy metal scene by posting interviews, reviews and pictures on his website -- with the help of a small group of people. Besides being hugely passionate about heavy metal, he is an avid follower of jazz music and recently started a blog called Jazz Explorer to pursue that interest.