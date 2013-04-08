Iron Maiden Announce New U.S. Tour Dates

Iron Maiden continue their Maiden England World Tour into 2013 with a welcome return to the U.S.A., stopping off to play some select shows en-route to Latin America where they will once again headline at the legendary Rock In Rio Festival, Brazil--their show there having recently sold-out to 70,000 fans in just a couple of hours.

Following the hugely successful opening leg of the Maiden England World Tour 2012, Maiden’s most extensive tour of North America for many years, the band wanted visit even more U.S. cities where their fans hadn’t had a chance to see them play for a very long time, so utilizing the journey to Brazil seemed an ideal opportunity to make this happen. Very special guests on all the dates will be Megadeth*.

The U.S dates will begin with a first-ever visit to Raleigh, NC, for the opening show on September 3rd at the Time Warner Cable Music Pavilion followed by taking Metal back to country music capital Nashville, TN, where Maiden haven’t played in over twenty years, at the Bridgestone Arena on September 5th. There will also be shows in Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center on September 7th, St Louis, MO, Verizon Wireless on September 8th and the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, NV on September 12th, all last visited way back in 2000 on the Brave New World Tour. There will also be a return to Austin, TX, for a show at the 360 Amphitheater on September 10th, the first time the band have played in that city since the original Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son Tour twenty-five years ago!

Before they finally head south to Brazil, Maiden will also headline a very special event at the San Manuel Amphitheater, San Bernardino, CA. The Battle of San Bernardino will take place on Friday 13th September. Anthrax, Testament, Sabaton and Overkill will join tour special guests Megadeth for this performance only, making for a big, loud and exciting day out for Metal fans in Southern California.

Tickets for the Las Vegas and San Bernardino shows go on sale April 12th. Tickets for Raleigh, Nashville, St Louis and Austin go on sale April 13th. Tickets for Kansas City go on sale May 17th. Check local details or ironmaiden.com for exact details on sale times.

The Maiden England World Tour sees the band recreate the stage show of the 1988 Seventh Son Tour and playing many songs from that legendary tour and the 1989 concert VHS video titled Maiden England, which lends its name to this tour and was released as a double-disc DVD, Maiden England ’88, for the first time ever on March 26, 2013, debuting at #1 on the Soundscan DVD chart in the USA and also #1 in Canada.

North American 2012 set list: “Moonchild,” “Can I Play With Madness,” “The Prisoner,” “2 Minutes To Midnight,” “Afraid To Shoot Strangers,” “The Trooper,” “The Number Of The Beast,” “Phantom Of The Opera,” “Run To The Hills,” “Wasted Years,” “Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son,” “The Clairvoyant,” “Fear Of The Dark,” “Iron Maiden,” “Aces High,” “The Evil That Men Do,” “Running Free.”