Iron Maiden Offering Free Download of Two Tracks From 'From Fear to Eternity'

As previously reported, Iron Maiden will be releasing an all-new best-of compilation, From Fear to Eternity - The Best Of 1990 - 2010, next month.

The band are also releasing a special two-track promo-only CD single, featuring "The Wicker Man," which originally appeared on the album Brave New World, and "The Reincarnation Of Benjamin Breeg," which was the lead single from 2006’s A Matter Of Life And Death album.

Iron Maiden are offering these two tracks for free. Click here to download "The Wicker Man" and "The Reincarnation Of Benjamin Breeg."

And just for kicks, check out this video of "Wicker Man" from the band's 2001 Rock in Rio concert below: