Iron Maiden honored by the UK's Royal Mail with a new range of postage stamps

Iron Maiden have been honoured by Royal Mail, the UK’s largest postal service, with a new range of postal stamps.

The “bona fide rock legends” – as Royal Mail describes Bruce Dickinson and co – now feature on 12 unique stamp designs for 2023, in the company’s fifth run of stamps dedicated to music acts, after the Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016, Queen in 2020, and the Rolling Stones in 2022.

Eight of the 12 stamps show photos of the band – with all members featured, including Dickinson, guitarists Dave Murray, Adrian Smith and Janick Gers, bassist Steve Harris and drummer Nicko McBrain – while four depict various iterations of the group’s mascot, Eddie.

Live shots range from 1980 to 2018, and feature a photo from the band’s 1983 gig in Hammersmith, one from their 2008 show at Twickenham Stadium, and various other group photos.

(Image credit: Royal Mail)

“We were all absolutely astounded – in a good way – when we first heard about the commemorative project, and equally pretty much speechless when we saw the stamps for the first time,” says Harris. “They look superb and really capture the essence and energy of Maiden.”

Echoing Harris’s sentiment, the band’s manager, Rod Smallwood, explains: “As a band who have never played by anyone else’s rules for over 40 years, it’s very gratifying to see them honoured in their home country in this way.

“We’re proud to show how these six band members are still appealing to more and more fans every year with their music and their legendary shows – which I think these stamps really capture well.

“It’s also fantastic that Eddie has been honoured, too. It’s incredible to think that Her Majesty [Queen Elizabeth II], may she rest in peace, saw these and lent her iconic silhouette to them, too.”

(Image credit: Royal Mail)

“Few bands in the history of rock music can be called bona fide rock legends – but Iron Maiden are just that – and more,” adds David Gold, director of external public affairs and policy at Royal Mail.

“With legions of devoted fans of all ages and from every corner of the globe, not only have they changed the way rock music sounds, but they have also changed the way it looks. We fully expect their fans will love these stamps as much as we do.”

A pack of all 12 Iron Maiden stamps are available now to pre-order for £17.70, and will go on sale from January 12. For more information, head to Royal Mail (opens in new tab). Other items are also being released as part of a wider collection, including framed stamps, postcards and more.

Formed in London in 1975, Iron Maiden have sold more than 130 million albums worldwide to date, and are widely regarded as one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

The band were notably left off the list of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees in 2021, in a decision Kiss frontman Gene Simmons called “disgusting”.