Iron Maiden may play Senjutsu in its entirety for “diehard fans” on a future tour

Bruce Dickinson has revealed that Iron Maiden have plans to play Senjutsu in its entirety on a future tour.

The British metal legends’ 2021 record clocked in at an impressive 82 minutes, but most of that material will not see a live appearance when the band resume (and finally complete) their hits-based Legacy Of The Beast tour this summer.

Instead, frontman Bruce Dickinson has revealed in an interview with Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho that the band have discussed a separate tour in which they can perform that album in full.

“We've talked about doing the entire album start to finish, but not this time around,” says Dickinson, in conversation on the Talk Is Jericho podcast.

“And we all appreciate that that is something that really diehard fans will probably love and other people will go, ‘Hmmm, I'm not gonna go see that.’ So the answer is you play smaller venues so that they sell out with just your diehard fans. 'Cause it's a musical thing to do – it's a musical thing.”

In the same chat, Dickinson says that fans will reportedly get some taste of Senjutsu on the forthcoming Legacy Of The Beast shows, but it’s likely to be limited to a couple of tracks.

“People have all paid their money to see the Legacy Of The Beast show, with Spitfires and flamethrowers and Icarus and everything that goes with,” says the frontman.

“So they're gonna get all that. But the first three tracks are probably gonna be the first three tracks on the album… And I just think [the title track] Senjutsu is just such a great opening song… so dramatic… We’ll have a stage set to go with it - [and] once you've done that, you're back to the kind of Legacy world at that point.”

There’s no official word yet on when or where the Senjutsu shows will come to pass, but given the mammoth Legacy tour will be running through to the end of October, fans of the latest record might have to hang on for another year…

Keep an eye on Iron Maiden's website for more information about tour dates.