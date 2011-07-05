Iwrestledabearonce Debut Video for "You Know That Ain't Them Dogs' Real Voices"

Louisiana-based heavy metal band Iwrestledabearonce have just posted their new video for the track "You Know That Ain't Them Dogs' Real Voices." You can view the video below.

The video features the band playing a backyard birthday party and includes guest appearances from members of Winds of Plague, In Fear And Faith, As Blood Runs Black and I Set My Friends On Fire.

"You Know That Ain't Them Dogs' Real Voices" comes from band's forthcoming new album, Ruining It For Everybody, which will be released July 26 via Century Media.