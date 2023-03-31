NAMM 2023: Is this the ultimate Klon clone? J. Rockett’s Archer Select offers a choice of seven clipping diodes

NAMM 2023: J. Rockett’s Archer is renowned as one of the best Klon Centaur-style overdrive pedals on the market. However, for players after more flexibility from their Klon clone, the new Archer Select expands on the original, offering a choice of seven Germanium clipping diodes.

The new options are arranged in order from lowest to highest output and can be selected by hitting the left footswitch and rotating the clipping dial. Clipping fans should now brace themselves for a list of diodes...

The Select includes: OA10 (the Archer’s default diode), 1N270, 1N695, 1N34A, D9B, D9E and Red LED options. However, if you just want to use the default circuit, you can simply leave the clipping footswitch unengaged and activate the pedal with its on/off switch.

Elsewhere, the Archer’s traditional Klon-aping Output, Gain and Treble knobs are still in place. However, the Select has one more trick up its sleeve in the form of a D.I. output and speaker simulator, which emulates a Marshall-esque 4x12 cabinet – handy for recording and monitoring purposes. There’s also a ground-lift switch for the D.I.

(Image credit: J. Rockett / Reverb)

Expect to spot the Archer Select in two finishes: the standard gold and an extremely limited edition KTR red version (limited to 250 pieces – pictured), which was available exclusively on Reverb, but has already sold-out.

The Archer Select will retail for around $329. For more information, head to J. Rockett (opens in new tab).