“A superb drive that plays well with others”: J. Rockett’s new Phil X signature overdrive/boost is a ‘backline lifesaver’ that promises to make any amp sing

By
published

The Bon Jovi guitarist has helped mastermind a versatile drive/boost box that looks to be a tidy studio and stage companion

J. Rockett PXO Overdrive
(Image credit: J. Rockett)

J. Rockett Audio Designs has unveiled the PXO – a new signature overdrive pedal for Bon Jovi guitarist, Phil X.

Understandably, its design hinges on its versatility in the studio and on the stage, promising to serve as “a superb drive that plays well with others”. Not only that, it's said to be a lifesaver in backline situations that can make any amp “sing with rich, thick tones and smooth, clear top-end”.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.