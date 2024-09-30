“A superb drive that plays well with others”: J. Rockett’s new Phil X signature overdrive/boost is a ‘backline lifesaver’ that promises to make any amp sing

J. Rockett Audio Designs has unveiled the PXO – a new signature overdrive pedal for Bon Jovi guitarist, Phil X.

Understandably, its design hinges on its versatility in the studio and on the stage, promising to serve as “a superb drive that plays well with others”. Not only that, it's said to be a lifesaver in backline situations that can make any amp “sing with rich, thick tones and smooth, clear top-end”.

Simply, the PXO is an overdrive/boost that lets users select pre- or post- options depending on how the stompbox is utilized.

Standard OD controls come via Volume, Treble, Bass, and Gain, and on the boost side, players can find separate Tilt EQ and Level controls to increase the pedal's versatility.

The firm – which turned the best compressor ever made into an affordable pedal version with the Airchild Six Sixty earlier this year – suggests players start by “cascading in a pre- or post- situation and go from there” to find their preferred sweet spots.

“The PXO,” it adds, “has a lush, thick feel to the bottom end and a smooth top end that begs you to dig into the note.”

Each side of the pedal can be used independently or in series mode, with its interactive Volume and Gain controls “customized for overdrive and amp integration”.

(Image credit: J Rockett)

Phil X first stepped into Richie Sambora's shoes in Bon Jovi in 2011. He joined the band full-time two years later and has since featured on three studio albums.

The J. Rockett PXO signature overdrive pedal is available now for $349.99.

Head to J. Rockett to discover more.