Jack White announces two new albums for 2022, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive

Jack White has announced his plans to release not one, but two new solo albums next year, titled Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, which will arrive on April 8 and July 22, respectively.

They will be the White Stripes powerhouse’s first new material in four years – following the release of Boarding House Reach in 2018 – with each effort promising to deliver “entirely distinctive” listening experiences.

Both albums have been years in the making, and are set to tap into vastly different inspirations and explore unique themes.

And, as it turns out, White already preempted a prolific 2022 with the release of Taking Me Back and Taking Me Back (Gently) – the first singles to be lifted from Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive – which arrived mid-October.

What is new, however, is the official music video for Taking Me Back, which was co-directed by White and Lauren Dunn. Dunn’s credits include Kali Uchis and Megan Thee Stallion.

Both albums are available to preorder now on a variety of physical and digital formats, including standard black vinyls and five limited-edition vinyl variants for Fear Of The Dawn that sport unique colorways – including moon glow white, astronomical blue and midnight blue – that are available from a handful of different retailers.

The tracklists for both albums can be found below.

Fear Of The Dawn

Taking Me Back Fear Of The Dawn The White Raven Hi-De-Ho (W/ Q-Tip) Eosophobia Into The Twilight Dusk What's The Trick That Was Then (This Is Now) Eosophobia (Reprise) Morning, Noon and Night Shedding My Velvet

Entering Heaven Alive

A Tip From You To Me All Along The Way Help Me Along Love Is Selfish I've Got You Surrounded (With My Love) Queen Of The Bees A Tree On Fire From Within If I Die Tomorrow Please God, Don't Tell Anyone A Madman From Manhattan Taking Me Back (Gently)

Despite it being a relatively quiet year on the music release front for White – save the two previously mentioned singles – the White Stripes legend has been far from inactive.

After partnering with Holeyboard for a custom pedalboard, he made a surprise appearance atop Damien Hirst’s balcony to promote the opening of his Third Man Records store in London.

White also established his Art & Design website, which shows off his craziest and coolest custom guitars.