Jack White and Insane Clown Posse Post New B-Side, "Mountain Girl"

Jack White and the Insane Clown Posse. They could release ten full-length albums together, tour relentlessly, start an annual music festival that bears both of their names and we probably still wouldn't get used to seeing those two names juxtaposed.

That said, they've released a B-side to "Leck Mich Im Arsch" called "Mountain Girl," and you can listen to it below.

If you've somehow remained unaware of this collaboration -- and don't want to remain that way -- you can check out the lead single here and what can only be described as a very awkward/awesome promo video here.