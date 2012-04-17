Jack White Streaming Debut Solo Album on iTunes

Just a week ahead of the official release of his debut solo album, Jack White is now streaming Blunderbuss in its entirety via iTunes. Listen to the full thing here, then come back and tell us what you think in the comments.

To celebrate the release of his first-ever solo album, White also will be streaming his April 27 concert at New York City's Webster Hall online for free. Making it even more special, the stream will be directed by actor Gary Oldman.

Blunderbuss (pre-order on iTunes) is out April 24 on Third Man Records. You can still watch the eerie video for "Sixteen Saltines" here.