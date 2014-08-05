Jackson Guitars Announces 2014 Summer Releases, Including Custom Select Series

Jackson has announced two new Jackson Custom Shop limited edition guitars and a signature bass guitar charged with new features, and designed for speed and killer looks.

Jackson Custom Select (JCS) Series

Jackson Custom Select Series instruments are Jackson’s top-line best, recalling the time-honored traditions of the ’80s-era Jackson Custom Shop. Nowhere else will you find U.S.-built production-model shred machines of such stellar design, peerless performance and superior craftsmanship, brought to life by the best builders in the business.

They are created and customized to your own specific needs as vehicles of your self expression, and no two models are ever alike. New options and finishes are always being added, and of all Jackson’s most acclaimed instrument families, the Custom Select Series gives you the best of Jackson’s best.

JCS Special Edition PC1

The JCS Special Edition PC1 features a satin-black-finished mahogany body with a bolt-on oiled natural quartersawn carbonized maple neck, ebony or maple fingerboard with a 12” to 16” compound radius and 24 jumbo frets. It also includes a DiMarzio Super 3 DP152 humbucking pickup (bridge), Sustainer Driver (middle) and DiMarzio HS-2 DP116 (neck); as well as a Floyd Rose Original double locking 2-point tremolo, a 5-position blade switch, 2-mini toggle switches, an 18-volt Jackson Sustainer System, master volume, master tone, intensity control and black hardware.

Additional features include a matching painted quilt maple headstock, abalone overlay ’90s logo, Custom Shop decal, Phil Collen signature decal on pegboard, a Jackson Custom Shop certificate, 2” poly logo guitar strap, Jackson 351 Black Bomb pick pack and deluxe Jackson molded case.

David Ellefson Signature Kelly Bird V Bass

The five-string David Ellefson Kelly Bird bass features a basswood body with Ellefson’s signature blue burst with black center stripe finish, bolt-on bound maple neck with 21 jumbo frets and block inlays, EMG pickups, two volume controls and three-band active EQ, Jackson high-mass five-string HM-5 bridge, and Jackson die-cast mini tuners.

For more information and to find a dealer near you, visit jacksonguitars.com.