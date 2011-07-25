Jag Panzer Call It Quits

After more than three decades, Colorado power metal band Jag Panzer have decided to disband.

"We are proud of every album we released and the support we've received from the heavy metal community," states guitarist and founder Mark Briody. "We've played so many places around the world and enjoyed every minute of it, but the time has come where we just cannot move forward as a band."

Guitarist Christian Lasegue left the band last month to pursue his degree full time.

"Christian did an amazing job on The Scourge Of The Light, and it was a pleasure working with him," continues Briody. "We wished Christian well but kept this quiet until we found a replacement."

Drummer Rikard Stjernquist says, "Several guitar players applied for the job. It was a pleasant surprise to see so many young guitarists with advanced chops. One player, 19-year-old Jake Dreyer, submitted videos of him nailing solos from both Chris Broderick and Christian Lasegue. We were ready to welcome Jake into the band, but, unfortunately, that will not happen. There is no doubt in any of our minds that Jake will go on to be a household name in his own right."

Bassist John Tetley adds a final statement:" In closing, we’d like to send out a huge heartfelt THANK YOU to metal fans throughout the world. You all rule!"

The band released their final album, The Scourge Of The Light, this past March.