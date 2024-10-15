Jake E. Lee “fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit” after being shot multiple times

Jake E. Lee, a legendary guitarist best known for his work with Ozzy Osbourne, and his band Red Dragon Cartel, was shot multiple times in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning (October 15), his representative said in a statement.

According to Lee's representative, the guitarist remains in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital, but is “fully conscious and doing well.”

The full statement from Lee's representative can be read below:

“As confirmed by management, legendary rock guitarist Jake E. Lee was shot multiple times early this morning in a Las Vegas, NV street shooting. Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital. He is expected to fully recover.

“Las Vegas authorities believe the shooting was completely random and occurred while Lee took his dog out for a walk in the early morning hours. As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time.”

This is a developing story.