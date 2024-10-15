Jake E. Lee “fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit” after being shot multiple times

According to Lee's representative, the guitar virtuoso was out walking his dog in Las Vegas when he was shot multiple times. He is expected to make a full recovery

Jake E. Lee performs onstage at Webster Hall in New York City on December 2, 2014
(Image credit: Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)

Jake E. Lee, a legendary guitarist best known for his work with Ozzy Osbourne, and his band Red Dragon Cartel, was shot multiple times in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning (October 15), his representative said in a statement.

According to Lee's representative, the guitarist remains in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital, but is “fully conscious and doing well.”

