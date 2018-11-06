James Corden Joins Kiss to Perform "Rock and Roll All Nite" on 'The Late Late Show'

Kiss welcomed a special guest singer for a performance of “Rock and Roll All Nite” on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, November 5.

Joining Gene Simmons on lead vocals was Corden himself, in full Kiss-style costume and makeup, who changed some of the lyrics to reflect the performers’ advancing age. “I wanna rock and roll one night,” he sang in the chorus, “then get to bed around eight.”

You can watch the full video above.

Kiss also recently announced the first set of North American dates for their End of the Road tour, which is being billed as the band’s final outing. The jaunt kicks off on January 31, 2019, in Vancouver and runs through April 13 in Birmingham, Alabama.

In a statement the band said: "All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... unapologetic and unstoppable."