Jammy goes back to the future with the Jammy Evo, a modular, body-less digital travel guitar

Back in 2018 we introduced you to the Jammy, a 17-inch portable digital travel guitar with 15 standard-sized frets and a detachable neck – and no body.

The rather space-age-looking instrument went on to raise over $260,000 via an Indiegogo campaign and garner a Best in Show nod at the NAMM convention.

Now Jammy Instruments has introduced the next-gen version of the guitar, dubbed the Jammy EVO.

Touted as the “evolved” version of the original Jammy, the even-more-portable EVO sports a modular frame that utilizes separate sets of optical sensors for the left and right hand, making it possible for the guitar to be disassembled in halves.

Significantly, those optical sensors also reduce the MIDI latency to 8-10ms and improve MIDI tracking.

Additionally, there’s a more comfortable neck profile, optimized string spacing and an accelerometer knob that functions as a whammy bar or “whatever you want.”

The EVO connects to a DAW as a MIDI device via USB-C or Bluetooth, is app-enabled and allows for separate channels with expression controls for each string.

Furthermore, Jammy promises mappable hardware controls, as well as a left-handed EVO model.

The Jammy Evo launches on Kickstarter on May 19; currently, it’s available for pre-order at an early-bird price of $249.

For more information, head to PlayJammy.