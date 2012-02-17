Jane's Addiction Already Planning Songs for Next Album

Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins told Billboard.com that the band has already starting thinking about music for their next album.

“We had a discussion on the flight home from the Super Bowl about, ‘Okay, new music – do we visit it while we're touring?" he said. "Do some stuff on the bus and in sound check and go that route, or do we wait till the tour’s over and take a break and then go head-first?’ We are talking about music, so that’s important.”

Perkins added that the band, which also includes Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro and

Chris Chaney, has several leftover song ideas from their 2011 album, The Great Escape Artist. However, he likes the idea of scrapping those and starting out fresh.

"I think it’s always a wrong idea to do [use old ideas],” he said. “Hopefully you’re different musicians and the world has changed. It’s always good to do something new to see what you’ve been through the last year and reflect that.

"But a great melody and a great guitar riff stand forever. They’re timeless. It’s like Van Halen; if you can't find anything, go to the old days.”