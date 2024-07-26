“Three songs in, we got into a physical altercation and I decided, ‘I’m done playing this show.’ I took all my Ibanez guitars and threw them into the audience”: Dave Navarro on why he switched to PRS – and Jane’s Addiction’s unlikely rebirth

By
published

Navarro stopped playing guitar after his battle with long Covid was compounded by grief following the passing of his friend and bandmate Taylor Hawkins. He reveals how he came back from the brink to join a once-more reunited Jane’s Addiction for new music and a new sonic approach

Dave Navarro performs live with a PRS guitar
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the release of 1989’s Nothing’s Shocking and 1990’s Ritual de lo Habitual, Dave Navarro was a wunderkind teetering on guitar hero status with Jane’s Addiction.

The band had it all: a poet turned vocalist in Perry Farrell, a punk-loving bassist in Eric Avery, a technical monster on drums in Stephen Perkins, and Navarro, an alt-meets-metal player with an affinity for shreddy yet spanky solos. Jane’s helped usher in the alt-rock revolution with swagger, style, and a decidedly non-grunge sound.

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.