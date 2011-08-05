Jane's Addiction Release Official Lyric Video for "Irresistible Force"

Earlier this week, Jane's Addiction debuted their new single, "Irresistible Force," off their upcoming new album, The Great Escape Artist. You can listen to the track here. Now, the band have posted the official lyric video for the song, which can be seen below.

The Great Escape Artist, the follow-up to 2003's Strays, will be released on September 27.

You can watch the music video for the first song the band debuted from the album, "End to the Lies," here.

Jane's, ever the innovators, also recently played a show at New York City's Terminal 5, which is set to be turned into a 3-D documentary later this month. Read more here.