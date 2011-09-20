Jane's Addiction Reveal 'The Great Escape Artist' Cover Art

Alt-rock pioneers Jane's Addiction have just unveiled the cover art for their upcoming new studio effort, The Great Escape Artist. You can check out the cover, in all its claymation glory, below.

As previously reported, the band have moved the release date of the album back, and The Great Escape Artist won't see the light of day until October 18.

In case you can't wait, there are still two new songs floating around out there. You can check out "End to the Lies" here and "Irresistible Force" here.