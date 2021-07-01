Three of Jason Becker's prized guitars go up for auction

Three of Jason Becker's prized electric guitars are headed to the auction block.

Put up for sale by Live Auctioneers, the trio is comprised of Becker's prototype Peavey "Numbers" guitar, and two Moridira Hurricane models – seen on the covers of Becker's solo album, Perpetual Burn, and Cacophony's Speed Metal Symphony, respectively.

Featuring a bolt-on maple neck, 24-fret maple fretboard, HSH pickup set and Schaller double locking bridge system, the "Numbers" guitar on offer is the first prototype Peavey made for Becker, and was used to record the songs River of Longing and End of the Beginning.

The guitar was also played by the late Eddie Van Halen when Eddie visited Becker at home in 1996, and, more recently, by Polyphia's Tim Henson during a livestream fundraiser for Becker – who has suffered from ALS for over 30 years. The current bid for the guitar – which has an estimated value of $50,000-$100,000 – is $24,000.

Next on the docket is the white Moridira Hurricane model Becker held on the cover of Speed Metal Symphony, his first album with Cacophony, his duo with Marty Friedman.

Featuring a bolt-on maple neck, rosewood fretboard with 22 frets, HSH pickup set and Floyd Rose double locking bridge system, the guitar was used to record almost all of Becker's seminal debut solo album, Perpetual Burn. Also used extensively on his album The Blackberry Jams, the guitar is valued at $50,000-$100,000, and carries with it a minimum bid of $24,000.

Finally, there's the blue Moridira Hurricane that Becker is pictured holding on the cover of Perpetual Burn.

Featuring a bolt-on maple neck, maple fretboard with 24 frets, HSH pickup set and Floyd Rose double locking bridge system, the guitar was used on the piece Betcha Can't Play This. Like its companions at the auction, the guitar is valued at $50,000-$100,000, and carries with it a minimum bid of $24,000.

All proceeds from the sale of the guitars – which can be bidded on through July 15 – will go to the Jason Becker Special Needs Trust, which helps Becker's family pay for the extensive costs of the guitarist's medical care.

In addition to his decades-long battle with ALS, Becker was hospitalized in April after experiencing "persistent shortness of breath and rapid heart rate" following a bacterial infection. He later fully recovered and was sent home.

The auction follows an all-star fundraiser Twitch stream and an official Reverb store that sold a series of signed six-strings to raise funds for Becker.

For more info on the auction, which also includes the red jacket Becker wore on the cover of Perpetual Burn, stop by Live Auctioneers.