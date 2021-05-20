Guitars signed by Metallica, Mark Tremonti, Joe Satriani and Nili Brosh go up for sale on Reverb.com to raise funds for Jason Becker

In an effort to raise funds for The Jason Becker Special Needs Trust, it has been announced that a number of six- and seven-strings signed by members of the guitar elite have gone up for sale on Reverb.com.

Each axe will be sold via the Official Jason Becker Online Store, with eight signed electric guitars currently up for sale. 100% of the proceeds will go towards supporting Becker, who has been living with ALS for the past 30 years, with his high medical expenses.

Alongside a stage-played Nili Brosh-signed Ibanez seven-string and Satriani-signed and -stage played 2004 G3 ‘Flame’ guitar is a 'Triumphant Friends 2' Kiesel JB24, which sports the signatures of each Metallica member, as well as Sammy Hagar and Steve Vai.

The list doesn’t end there, with the JB24 also flashing the autographs of Steve Lukather, Tosin Abasi, Herman Li, Alex Lee, Albert Lee, Neal Schon, Elliot Easton, Stevie Salas, Warren DeMartini and Chris Broderick.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Reverb.com)

The other five offerings currently available include an Epiphone Les Paul Custom Pro signed by the members of Trivium, a PRS SE signed by Mark Tremonti and a Jackson Pro signed by Jeff Loomis. A BC Rich adorned with the autograph of Zoltan Bathory is also up for sale.

Each guitar, bar the JB24, appeared on the recent Shred for Jason Becker Virtual Livestream fundraiser, which was hosted by Herman Li on his Twitch channel.

This is only the beginning of the comprehensive catalog of guitars, with Reverb revealing that even more models are set to be signed and donated by a handful of other guitar heroes in the future, including a Paul Stanley-signed Ibanez signature.

Judging by the pics provided by Reverb, it's also likely we will see a signed version of Jason Becker's own recently revealed Kiesel Yin Yang signature model some time in the near-future.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Reverb.com)

The new initiative comes after a health scare earlier this year, during which Jason Becker was admitted into hospital after experiencing a persistent shortness of breath.

He was later discharged after being treated for a bacterial infection and continued his recovery from home.

For more information, head over to The Official Jason Becker Reverb Shop.