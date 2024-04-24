“He was a big driver of the band… I would consider him very underrated, too”: Jason Isbell and Luther Dickinson pay tribute to Dickey Betts with an extended take on In Memory of Elizabeth Reed

During their performance on April 19, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit paid tribute to guitarist Dickey Betts – who passed away April 18 – with a performance of In Memory of Elizabeth Reed featuring Luther Dickinson of North Mississippi Allstars.

The centerpiece instrumental of the Allman Brothers Band’s 1970 album Idlewild South has appeared in the 400 Unit’s set in the past – and featured on their 2021 covers record Georgia Blue – but Friday night’s performance of the song held special significance for the group.

“When you start playing guitar, you’re immediately drawn to Duane Allman playing slide, but then you realize there’s this other guitar player in the band,” said Sadler Vaden, Isbell’s guitar foil in the 400 Unit, after the performance.

“He was a big driver of the band and was very creative, and he played with such space and loved jazz music, so he brought that influence into the Allman Brothers,” he continued. “He was just so musical. I would consider him very underrated, too, as a guitar player.”

At the Sound Amphitheater in Gautier, Mississippi, Isbell, Vaden and Dickinson traded solos over a 16-minute version of Betts' composition during the encore, following a main set heavy on tunes from 2023’s Weathervanes, which won a Grammy for Best Americana Album.

The following morning, Dickinson recalled his experience sharing the stage with Betts at Tipitina’s in New Orleans, when he was booked to play with the North Mississippi Allstars during the 2003 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

The pair hung out all day, he said, rehearsing and telling stories. But just before showtime, Betts’ former Allman Brothers bandmate Derek Trucks surprised them by walking onto the bus where he was sitting with Dickinson.

“I'm like, ‘Oh my God, this is so heavy,’ because this is literally right after the split,” Dickinson said, referring to Betts’ 2000 ouster from the Allman Brothers Band. “And here comes Derek on neutral territory – and they have the best, sweetest conversation.

“They didn't mention politics or band business. We just talked music and guitars and composition, and finding inspiration from different types of music.

“I was just so impressed with the graciousness and the gentlemanly move by Derek to show up, and the graciousness and kindness of Dickey,” he adds. “He didn't hold that against Derek at all. That's like the most special moment I ever witnessed.”

Isbell and his band previously honored Betts’ bandmate Gregg Allman, who passed away in 2017, with performances of Whipping Post during shows following his death.

Tributes have been pouring in for Betts following the death of the Southern rock giant. Guitar World's Andy Aledort recently recounted how he became Betts' right-hand man, and shared his personal experience of working with the late guitar legend.