“He was a big driver of the band… I would consider him very underrated, too”: Jason Isbell and Luther Dickinson pay tribute to Dickey Betts with an extended take on In Memory of Elizabeth Reed

By Jim Beaugez
published

Isbell, Dickinson and Sadler Vaden paid homage to Betts with a three-guitar salute on the Allman Brothers classic

Jason Isbell and Luther Dickinson
During their performance on April 19, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit paid tribute to guitarist Dickey Betts – who passed away April 18 – with a performance of In Memory of Elizabeth Reed featuring Luther Dickinson of North Mississippi Allstars.

The centerpiece instrumental of the Allman Brothers Band’s 1970 album Idlewild South has appeared in the 400 Unit’s set in the past – and featured on their 2021 covers record Georgia Blue – but Friday night’s performance of the song held special significance for the group.

