Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Strawberry Alarm Clock Guitarist, Dead at 68

Ed King—guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd from 1972 to '75 and 1987 to '96 and the co-writer of the band's iconic hit, "Sweet Home Alabama"—has died at age 68. Though the cause of his death was not specified, King had reportedly been battling lung cancer.

A message on King’s Facebook confirmed his death: “It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Ed King who died at his home in Nashville, Tennessee on August 22nd, 2018. We thank his many friends and fans for their love and support of Ed during his life and career.”

Before his time with Lynyrd Skynyrd, King was a co-founder of the famed psychedelic band Strawberry Alarm Clock, best known for their 1967 hit single, "Incense and Peppermints." King first joined Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1972 as a bassist, but soon switched to guitar, cementing the three-guitar sound that would become the band's trademark.

King would go on to play on the band's first three albums—1973’s (Pronounced Leh-nerd Skin-nerd), 1974’s Second Helping and 1975’s Nuthin’ Fancy—and co-write "Sweet Home Alabama," an iconic hit that would become synonymous with the group.

King quit the band in 1975, following a falling-out with frontman Ronnie Van Zant, though he would later re-join the group in 1987, before retiring again in 1996 due to his struggles with congestive heart failure.