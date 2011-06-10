Guitarist-Author Jeremy Wagner Gears Up to Release His New Novel, 'The Armageddon Chord.'

Author, touring/recording guitarist, and Chicago, IL native Jeremy Wagner is pleased to announce the August 22, 2011, release of his first published novel, The Armageddon Chord. The book is now available for pre-order at Barnesandnoble.com.

The plot of The Armageddon Chord revolves around a particular chord which lies within an ancient and unholy song written in hieroglyphics. The song is unearthed from beneath the Egyptian sands, and upon discovery, it is learned that if the diabolical music is transcribed and performed for the world to hear, it will bring the Apocalypse upon the Earth and unleash literal Hell. Two men will do anything to bring the song to life, and one guitarist, Kirk Vaisto (whose name and personality is inspired by guitar greats Kirk Hammett and Steve Vai), finds himself torn between the realms of divine good and monumental evil as he tries to save the world and his very soul.

During the process of soliciting the book to publishers, Wagner and his literary agent Dawn Dowdle began receiving exclusive read requests of the novel by very large and independent publishers alike, but many publishers could not decide how to properly market the book. Wagner was contacted by kRP Publishing, and after a clear mutual connection of how to market the book properly and receiving an offer from CEO Tracey Mitchell, the partnership was formed and The Armageddon Chord found it’s publishing home.

Katherine Turman, long-established and respected writer for publications such as Rolling Stone, Spin, Billboard, and more, describes the book as, “… The Da Vinci Code with a heavy metal soundtrack.”

“I’m happy to say that I can’t think of another book like mine,” affirms Wagner. “In terms of premise and character, I’m offering something totally new. The Armageddon Chord is a 100% original novel; there’s never been a thriller about an actual “guitar hero” faced with saving the entire world from annihilation.”

“If you read thrillers and horror novels, if you play a musical instrument, if you like rock and metal music, if you’re captivated by historical events and the fate of our world in the wrong hands, then The Armageddon Chord is a gripping novel you must absolutely get your hands on,” adds Wagner.

In this youth, Jeremy Wagner would find himself writing several short stories. The hobby grew with him as he combined his love for stories with his songwriting as guitarist in the band Broken Hope. He found that he enjoyed writing horror lyrics and that this process helped him become a better writer as a whole. Wagner began writing short stories based on his lyrics, and began to have his stories published. In the mid Nineties, Wagner started writing his first unpublished novels. Through the combination of his writing with his knowledge of music, Wagner came up with the basic idea for The Armageddon Chord. Jeremy Wagner lives as a real-life guitarist and touring/recording artist. His personal back-story brings the characters in The Armageddon Chord a level of realism and credibility as he instills his own experiences into the tale.

Jeremy Wagner has written lyrics to more than 70 published songs along with recording six albums, two MTV videos, and touring in 16 countries with his bands, Broken Hope and Lupara. Wagner has been published in RIP Magazine, Terrorizer, Metal Edge, Microhorror and works of short through Perseus Books, St. Martin’s Press, and Ravenous Romance.

Wagner’s most recent published works include the short-story, Romance Ain’t Dead, which appears as the first story in the zombie-romance anthology, Hungry For Your Love (St. Martin’s Press), and the short-story, The Creatures From Craigslist in the anthology, Fangbangers: An Erotic Anthology of Fangs, Claws, Sex and Love (Ravenous Romance Publishing). Wagner is an active member of the Horror Writer’s Association and sponsors HWA any chance he can. Wagner’s 2010 writer’s schedule included such conventions as Necon, Book Expo America, Festival of Fear, HorrorFind, and Bouchercon.

