Jericho Guitars Launches Avenger 7 Pro Series Seven-String Electric Guitar

Jericho Guitars has launched its new Avenger 7 Pro Series seven-string electric guitar.

Boasting a 26-inch scale length, the new Avenger 7 Pro series bridges the gap between a 24.75-inch standard scale and a 27-inch baritone scale. This one guitar cuts the fat off every problem associated with a baritone scale while accentuating every upside of both, for less than $850.

The Avenger 7 Pro is ultra-fast and highly responsive, with a recessed bridge that provides extremely low action paired to a 17-inch radius and an extra comfortable C-shaped neck. Having single coil and humbucking capabilities, each of the four versions of the Avenger 7 Pro delivers a clear and distinct throat that is unmistakably unique and versatile.

Specs include:

26” Scale

Grover Locking Tuners

Tone Pro Locking Bridge

Direct Mounted and Coil-tapped Seymour Duncan Pickups

3 Satin Finish Options – Solid Black, Royal Blue and Natural

Maple Neck.

The Avenger 7 Pro is a complete redesign of the original 2012 Avenger 7 model. Jericho Guitars sells worldwide factory direct on its website, jerichoguitars.com.

Suggested retail price is $1,249.99 with an average street price of $850.