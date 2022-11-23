Jim Dunlop announces glow-in-the-dark Jerry Cantrell Firefly Cry Baby wah pedal

Jerry Cantrell and Jim Dunlop have teamed up for a new take on his signature JC95 wah pedal, dubbed the Firefly Cry Baby wah.

The Firefly features firefly artwork and a ‘JC Cantrell’ logo on the tread, both of which glow in the dark, as do the front badge and bottom plate text.

(Image credit: Jim Dunlop)

This obviously makes it easier to plug up and find on a dark stage, which is useful in its own right, but also offers a nod to the pedal’s inspiration: Cantrell’s 2021 solo album, Brighten.

Much like the two previous Cantrell Cry Baby signatures, this latest iteration continues the tradition of printing lyrics on the bottom plate, in this case the album’s title track.

Previous editions of the pedal featured lyrics to Alice in Chains’ Black Gives Way To Blue and the band’s 2018 album title track Rainier Fog printed on the bottom plates.

(Image credit: Jim Dunlop)

As with all the JC95 wahs, the Firefly is voiced to nail Cantrell’s trademark wah tones and features a side-mounted knob for dialling in the toe-down frequency.

The Firefly is the latest in a raft of signature guitar gear that has been masterfully timed to hit the market throughout the Brighten campaign.

Indeed, the first video from the record, Atone, teased the arrival of what would turn out to be the Gibson Jerry Cantrell Atone Songwriter acoustic. The guitarist’s stunning and much-anticipated “Wino” Les Paul Custom arrived shortly after and was soon followed by two Epiphone signatures (The Wino and Prophecy models) this spring.