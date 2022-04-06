There is now a Jimi Hendrix Beauty Collection

The limited-edition Jimi Hendrix Beauty Collection is now available, courtesy of a collaboration between Authentic Hendrix, LLC; Sony Music’s merchandise wing, The Thread Shop; and retail platform Rock And Roll Beauty.

The range includes the Voodoo Child Artistry Palette (which comes in a guitar-shaped compact), the Purple Haze candle, Foxy Lady matte lip duo (of lipstick and liner) and (seemingly, not quite done with the song name) the Purple Haze brush set.

(Image credit: Rock And Roll Beauty / Authentic Hendrix LLC / The Thread Shop)

We all know that rock music is littered with questionable signature gear, but at least there’s some artistry with makeup. The same can't be said of all merchandise.

Yngwie Malmsteen once released a branded Sharpie (quite literally a signature model), Bill Wyman produced a signature metal detector and then there’s the masters of the form: KISS.

The band have produced more than 7,000 bits of merch, including their own ‘KISS by Maybelline’ make-up bags, a vanity mirror, a Betty Boop compact mirror and no fewer than six variants of KISS Kondoms.

There have also been an array of KISS makeup kits produced since 1978 , though they are intended for costume purposes.

Meanwhile, Rock And Roll Beauty is teasing new signature make-up lines from the likes of Def Leppard and Twisted Sister. We’re looking forward to a Dee Snider-inspired range, for sure…

For more information on the Limited Edition Jimi Hendrix Beauty Collection – priced from $12 at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) – head to Rock And Roll Beauty (opens in new tab).