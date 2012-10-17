Jimmy Page: "I’ll Definitely be Doing an Album"

We've been promised a new Jimmy Page album for years now, but it seems as though the impending release of Led Zeppelin's Celebration Day film has been just the spark the legendary guitarist needed to rekindle his interest in recording and performing live.

“I’m starting to work next year, to be seen to be playing live," Page told BBC6. "I’ll definitely be doing an album at that point in time."

He continued, “I want to be playing. I want to be out there playing. That’s what you’ll understand from seeing this.”

Page's last new studio release was his 1998 album with fellow Led Zeppelin member Robert Plant, Walking into Clarksdale. Since then, Page has been involved in mostly archival releases, most recently issuing his soundtrack work from Death Wish II and Lucifer Rising.

He has performed live only sparingly in recent years, but he promises all that will change in the coming months.

“I really intend to be doing some playing, and be seen, if you like," Page said in the same BBC6 interview. "I have every intention of playing music live — manifesting it.”

Led Zeppelin's Celebration Day hits theaters today, and will be released on multiple formats on November 19. The film chronicles the band's 2007 reunion show at London's 02 Arena, for which the band's surviving members were joined by Jason Bonham, the son of late drummer John Bonham.