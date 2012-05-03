Job For a Cowboy Post "Imperium Wolves" Lyric Video

Early last month, we premiered the song "Imperium Wolves" from Job For A Cowboy's new album, Demonocracy.

Now, the band have released an official lyric video for the track, which can be seen below.

Job For a Cowboy will be hitting the road in July as part of the Summer Slaughter 2012 touring festival, which also features Cannibal Corpse, Between The Buried and Me, The Faceless, Periphery, Veil of Maya, Goatwhore, Exhumed and Cerebral Bore. The full list of tour dates can be found below the video.

Summer Slaughter Festival 2012