Job For a Cowboy Post "Imperium Wolves" Lyric Video

Early last month, we premiered the song "Imperium Wolves" from Job For A Cowboy's new album, Demonocracy.
Now, the band have released an official lyric video for the track, which can be seen below.
Job For a Cowboy will be hitting the road in July as part of the Summer Slaughter 2012 touring festival, which also features Cannibal Corpse, Between The Buried and Me, The Faceless, Periphery, Veil of Maya, Goatwhore, Exhumed and Cerebral Bore. The full list of tour dates can be found below the video.
Summer Slaughter Festival 2012
- 7/20/2012 House of Blues – Los Angeles, CA
- 7/21/2012 SOMA – San Diego, CA
- 7/22/2012 House of Blues – Las Vegas, NV
- 7/23/2012 Venue of Scottsdale – Scottsdale, AZ
- 7/25/2012 House of Blues – Dallas, TX
- 7/26/2012 White Rabbit – San Antonio, TX
- 7/27/2012 Pharr Events Center – Mission, TX
- 7/28/2012 House of Blues – Houston, TX
- 7/30/2012 The Ritz – Tampa, FL
- 7/31/2012 Revolution – Ft. Lauderdale, FL
- 8/01/2012 The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA
- 8/02/2012 The Valarium – Knoxville, TN
- 8/03/2012 Amos – Southend Charlotte, NC
- 8/04/2012 Sonar – Baltimore, MD
- 8/05/2012 The Trocadero – Philadelphia, PA
- 8/07/2012 Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ
- 8/08/2012 Irving Plaza – New York, NY
- 8/09/2012 Northern Lights – Albany, NY
- 8/10/2012 The Palladium – Worcester, MA
- 8/11/2012 Heavy Montreal – Montreal, QC
- 8/12/2012 Heavy Toronto – Toronto, ON
- 8/14/2012 House of Blues – Cleveland, OH
- 8/15/2012 St. Andrew’s – Detroit, MI
- 8/16/2012 House Blues – Chicago, IL
- 8/17/2012 The Rave – Milwaukee, WI
- 8/18/2012 Station 4 – St. Paul, MN
- 8/20/2012 Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO
- 8/22/2012 The Showbox Sodo – Seattle, WA
- 8/23/2012 Roseland Theater – Portland, OR
- 8/24/2012 The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA
- 8/25/2012 The Grove – Anaheim, CA