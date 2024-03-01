“I just wanted to make some money so I could buy a Fender amp. I think I did OK”: Joe Bonamassa’s Guitar Man documentary charts the guitar hero’s epic career – and it’s currently available to stream for free

Joe Bonamassa's epic Guitar Man documentary from 2020 has been made available to rent for free for a limited time via his official website.

Available for a 14-day rental period for a grand total of $0, the documentary charts the entirety of the electric guitar icon's illustrious career. It features in-depth interviews with big-name musicians and producers, as well as live and behind-the-scenes footage that charts his rise to success.

From growing up in upstate New York, where his father placed a guitar into his four-year-old son’s hands, to becoming one of the most revered guitar players in blues history, Bonamassa’s rise is the stuff of guitar legend.

At the time of writing, no-one has had more number-one blues albums than the 46-year-old – and no-one is close to rivaling that record. His work ethic is typified by the fact he’s released 15 studio albums since his 2000 debut, A New Day Yesterday.

“He's a different guy when he puts on a suit, slicks back his hair, and has a glass of wine,” says longtime producer, Kevin Shirley. In the doc, Bonamassa's life on and off the stage is colored with video clips and archive soundbites.

One early interview sees Bonamassa’s parents recall the time when, the day before his 12th birthday, they received a phone call asking if JoBo would like to open up for B.B. King. It proved to be a pivotal moment in his career.

The trailer alone is chock-full of some powerful milestone moments, including Bonamassa himself reflecting on a vital crossroads in his career: “I made a decision. I don't want a real job; I want to be a guitar player and I want to play the Albert Hall.”

Other standout soundbites from Bonamassa include: “When you've got nothing to lose, that's when you're at your most dangerous”, and when talking about his humble beginnings: “I just wanted to make some money so I could buy a Fender amp. I think I did OK.”

The documentary makes for perfect weekend viewing, and renting it won’t cost you a cent. Unsurprisingly, the soundtrack is pretty good, too, with a raft of Bonamassa’s music featured.

After placing your order – no card details required – users will need to create and activate an account on the Joe Bonamassa website to access the film. After a few clicks, the entire, almost two-hour documentary will be available to stream.

The documentary's free-to-air release follows hot on the heels of the announcement of Bonamassa's orchestra-lavished live album, which is due to land on May 17.

Bonamassa is also a regular Guitar World columnist and recently demonstrated his favorite Hendrix-inspired licks on a very special 'Bronchitis' Stratocaster.

To order and stream the documentary, head to the Joe Bonamassa website. While you're there, you might as well check out the range of wild collectibles he has on offer.