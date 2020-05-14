Joe Bonamassa is livestreaming a performance and tour of his Fender guitar collection to support musicians affected by COVID-19

Joe Bonamassa recently announced his Fueling Musicians Program, to provide financial assistance for essential living expenses along with pre-paid fuel cards to musicians in need.

As part of the endeavor, the electric guitar player has now paired up with Fender Premium Audio and Volkswagen of America to host a livestream performance to support touring musicians affected by COVID-19.

In addition, Bonamassa will also showcase some of his personal vintage Fender guitars and discuss details about each one.

Proceeds will raise funds for the Fueling Musicians Program.

“My sincerest thanks and gratitude to both Volkswagen and Fender Premium Audio for their generous support of our Fueling Musicians Program,” Bonamassa said.

“Musicians have a tough road ahead and this will help them regroup until they can head out on the road again when everyone gets the green light.”

The event will take place May 14 at 8 PM EST. To watch, head to Volkswagen’s official Facebook page.

And to donate to the Fueling Musicians Program or to complete an application for assistance, visit Keeping the Blues Alive.