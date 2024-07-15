“You don't get many opportunities to own your guitar hero's amp, let alone the one and only...” Joe Bonamassa puts Lowell George’s Dumble amp through its paces – 45 years after it was last played publicly

By
published

The blues guitarist recently completed his 15-year quest to acquire the Little Feat slide maestro’s amp, now he’s demoed it a '50s maple neck Fender Stratocaster

Joe Bonamassa playing live and Lowell George's Dumble Overdrive Special Reverb
(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images / Joe Bonamassa/Instagram)

Joe Bonamassa has demoed Lowell George’s prized Dumble amplifier, 45 years after it was last played.

Last month Joe Bonamassa ended a 15-year quest when he welcomed Lowell George’s Dumble Overdrive Special Reverb, complete with matching cab, to his home-cum-gear-museum, Nerdville.

