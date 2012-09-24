Joe Bonamassa Releases "Dislocated Boy" Music Video, Black Country Communion Future in Question

Joe Bonamassa has just released an official music video for his song "Dislocated Boy." Watch it below.

"Dislocated Boy" comes from Bonamassa's latest album, Driving Towards the Daylight, which was released earlier this year.

Bonamassa and his Black Country Communion bandmates will release their third — and it would appear last — album, Afterglow, next month.

"When I joined Black Country Communion, it was my excuse to make records like I couldn’t make under my own name," Bonamassa told Guitar World earlier this year. "I’m actually much more of a rock player than many people think. That aspect of my playing has been creeping in, and it feels more comfortable now that Black Country Communion have been accepted."

Unfortunately for fans, it seems a rift has developed between Bonamassa and singer Glenn Hughes, who has been very public about wishing the band would tour more. After cancelling a scheduled one-off show in England that was set for January, Bonamassa Tweeted: “I am very sorry about the Black Country Communion canceled gig. But principle still stands for something in 2012. [I'm] ready to move on.”

Hughes responded with a simple, "Me too."