Joe Bonamassa unveils epic seven-minute title track of new album, Time Clocks

Last month, Joe Bonamassa announced a new solo album, Time Clocks, premiering a soul-infused single called The Heart That Never Waits in the process.

Now, on top of that tune and the previously released blues-rock firecracker, Notches, we've been treated to the third single and title track from the album, a seven-minute epic that shows the blues guitar hero exploring some country territory.

Though Time Clocks' emotive, vibrato masterclass solos definitely give the people what they want, its highlight comes in the form of a downright tasty, straight-from-Nashville opening riff that likely provided a fun workout for one of Bonamassa's many primo vintage Telecasters, or his beloved 1951 Fender Nocaster.

You can give the song's cinematic music video – directed by Paul van Kan – a watch below.

Recorded in New York City, Time Clocks was initially envisioned as a stripped-down "subway album," before it swelled into what Bonamassa calls his "most adventurous and involved record to date.”

Set for an October 29 release via Provogue/J&R Adventures, the album features Steve Mackey on bass guitar, Lachy Doley on piano, Bunna Lawrie on didgeridoo, Bobby Summerfield on percussion, Anton Fig on drums, and Mahalia Barnes, Juanita Tippins, and Prinnie Stevens on backing vocals. It was produced by Bonamassa's longtime sonic wingman Kevin Shirley.

You can take a look at the album's cover art and track list below, and preorder the album at Bonamassa's website.

(Image credit: J&R Adventures)

Joe Bonamassa – Time Clocks:

1. Pilgrimage

2. Notches

3. The Heart That Never Waits

4. Time Clocks

5. Questions And Answers

6. Mind's Eye

7. Curtain Call

8. The Loyal Kind

9. Hanging On A Loser

10. Known Unknowns