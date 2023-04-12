Joe Doe may have just revealed the wackiest guitar designs of NAMM 2023 – meet the Gambler, Hot Rod and Gas Jockey

NAMM 2023: UK guitar brand Joe Doe is building a reputation for its off-kilter designs – who could forget the Punkaster, its literal Strat-Tele mash-up? – and it looks set to continue that wacky streak with a trio of new designs for 2023.

With aesthetics inspired by ’50s automobiles and casinos, the Ben Court-designed Gambler, Hot Rod and Gas Jockey are certainly distinctive lookers, and have a host of neat electronic and hardware touches, not to mention affordable price tags.

Joe Doe itself is the brainchild of UK-based JHS Distribution and Vintage Guitars, which determines to offer something a little different from your common-or-garden Strat and Tele copies.

Just 100 of each electric guitar will be produced, and come accompanied with a hardshell case and certificate of authenticity. Here’s the full lowdown…

Joe Doe Gambler

The Gambler is Joe Doe’s tongue-in-cheek pairing of a Thinline Tele and a Las Vegas casino, replacing the conventional f-hole with an ‘arrow’ soundhole, badged ‘rub for luck’ and directing to your eyes to a body-mounted poker chip. Because of course.

That body is of the USA alder variety, with a bolt-on maple neck that comes with ‘card suit’ inlays on either a rosewood fingerboard for the guitar’s Gloss Black finish, or a maple fretboard to match the Butterscotch version.

Pickups are Wilkinson WOVTN and WOVTB single coils, while the brand’s WJ55 tuners and WTB compensated bridge also appear, alongside a Graph Tech nut.

Price-wise, you’re looking at £649 (approx $800).

Joe Doe Hot Rod

Yes, the Hot Rod is a Les Paul-inspired single cut, but it owes its pinstriped visual flair to the likes of Billy Gibbons’ hot rod-inspired guitars.

Available in Silverburst and Goldburst finishes, the Hot Rod is also notable for its sure-to-divide-opinion ‘Big Ernie’s Hot Rod Maniacs’ print along the back of the mahogany neck.

Other features include a solid mahogany body, bound carved maple top and a 22-fret bound rosewood fingerboard.

Once again, Wilkinson supplies the hardware: WOCH humbuckers, WJ15 tuners and a GTB wraparound bridge.

£699 (approx $850) is the asking price for this one.

Joe Doe Gas Jockey

Arguably the most conventional-looking of the three, the Gas Jockey is still visually striking for its combination of Stratocaster and Firebird features.

Available in Gas Pump Red and Sparkling Gold Sand finishes, the Gas Jockey features a raised center strip on its mahogany body, with three Alnico V Wilkinson WOCMHB mini-humbuckers onboard.

There’s a maple set neck with a 22-fret bound rosewood fingerboard here, topped off by a black gloss headstock facia, while hardware includes a Wilkinson T.O.M bridge, WJ55 machineheads and a Graph Tech nut.

Price tag for this one is £799 (approx $1k).

For more information on all the new Joe Doe designs, head to Vintage Guitars (opens in new tab).