At long last, you can treat your guitar to the novelty toggle switch surround and truss rod cover it deserves

Ever looked at your electric guitar and thought, “That truss rod cover is so boring,” or, “I wish my toggle switch surround wasn’t so dull”? Well, on the off-chance you have, you might be intrigued by Joe Doe’s latest range of accessories.

The lineup comprises handmade Poker Chip Toggle Switch Surrounds and Tribute Truss Rod covers, which offer an array of rock-ready graphics, novelty messages and even some nifty shapes.

Not only do they offer crazy customization options, the truss rod covers and switch surrounds also promise robust and durable usability. According to the brand, the accessories have supposedly been crafted from “the finest tone-enhancing durable plastics”. We’re slightly skeptical about that point, but there’s no denying they stand out.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Joe Doe ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Joe Doe ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Joe Doe ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Joe Doe ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Joe Doe ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Joe Doe ) Image 1 of 6

Highlights from the truss rod cover catalog include the beer can-inspired “Slosh XXX Strength” unit, or the “Fist Bump” cover that is shaped like an actual fist bump. If you’re an AC/DC fan and bells, hells and lightning bolts are more your thing, the collection also includes an appropriately-curved “Bells from Hells: Ring For Service” option.

The final truss rod cover of the collection is the breezy “The Motel California” one, which is embossed with a palm tree and tiny birds.

There is even more potential for aesthetic customization in the toggle switch surround department, which comprises seven unique washers available in both Aged White or Aged Black.

Continuing the heavy rock themes are the Paradise/Jungle and Stairway/Highway washers, as well as the more-to-the-point Rock/Roll. These are joined by Dazed/Confused, Rhythm/Tremble and Heavy/Mental.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Joe Doe ) Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Joe Doe ) Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Joe Doe ) Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Joe Doe ) Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Joe Doe ) Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Joe Doe ) Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Joe Doe ) Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Joe Doe ) Image 1 of 8

The final offering is the Blah Blah/La La La option. All of these mods are, of course, reversible, so if you decide that “La La La” or “Confused” doesn’t quite relate to your tone anymore, you can swap them out for something a little more ordinary.

All of the toggle switch surrounds are available now for £12 (approx. $14), while the four truss rod covers can be purchased for £15 (approx. $18).

For more info, head over to the official website of Joe Doe’s parent company, JHS (opens in new tab).