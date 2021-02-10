Jackson debuts Pro Series Christian Andreu Rhoads signature guitar

Jackson has debuted the Pro Series Signature Christian Andreu Rhoads RRT electric guitar, which seeks to provide a platform for the Gojira guitarist's ever-evolving progressive metal sound.

While we got a first look at the model last month alongside a handful of other Jackson models, the metal man's guitar has now been officially launched.

Construction wise, the Natural-finished signature model is composed of a solid poplar body with a flamed maple top, complemented by a graphite-reinforced through-body maple neck and an ebony fretboard.

A matching Jackson pointed six-in-line headstock also appears on one end of the guitar, with a single-ply black pickguard and black hardware featuring on the other.

Don't be fooled by the minimalist layout, however, particularly as Jackson has sought to create an instrument that is capable of keeping up with Andreu's demanding playing style – a tall order for any guitar.

In a bid to offer immense tone and sustain, the guitar is equipped with a single Jackson covered high-output humbucking bridge pickup wired to a sole master volume control, which packs a potent punch with a hint of warmth.

(Image credit: Jackson)

The ultra-fast 12"-16" compound radius fretboard is topped by 22 frets, creating a canvas for thick riffs, easy transitions between the registers, and rapid-fire high-speed soloing.

"I'm so happy with my new signature model," said Andreu. "It has this beautiful organic aesthetic and is very powerful-sounding. I couldn't be prouder of this latest collaboration with Jackson."

The Jackson Christian Andreu Rhoads RRT is available now for $899.

If you're looking for more ways to achieve that monstrous Gojira tone, Neural DSP recently unleashed its Archetype: Gojira, which the company dubbed "the heaviest plugin in the the universe".