Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Announce July 10 Benefit Concert in LA

Guitarists Joe Satriani and Steve Vai have announced plans for a benefit concert supporting music industry veteran and friend, Cliff Cultreri. "A Benefit for Cliff II" will take place July 10 at the House Of Blues in Hollywood, California. It will feature performances by Satriani and Vai, plus some special guests to be announced later.

Cultreri is the A&R executive who "discovered" Satriani and Vai, plus several other well-known artists, while at employed Relativity Records in the 1980s.

Cultreri suffers from auto-immune and connective-tissue disorders that are attacking his immune system, a 1-in-100 million occurrence that causes severe pain and physical debilitations. In 2006, Satriani and Vai joined forces for the first Cultreri benefit show. They raised funds and attention to the devastation this disease takes out on patients and their familes. Satriani and Vai hope to raise more money with this year's benefit.

"Cliff has been a musical force and guiding light in my career and my life for two decades," Satriani told musicradar.com. "He introduced and championed my music to the recording business. He is a dear friend and musical ally and quite the guitar player himself. Steve and I wanted to help Cliff, and the idea of a show in LA with other members of the guitar community seemed to be the obvious way to celebrate and help him."

Prices start at $75 per for general admission and go on sale 10 a.m. PST May 6. VIP and Platinum VIP packages will be available through satriani.com and vai.com.