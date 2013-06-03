Joe Satriani Announces 48-Date North American Tour

Joe Satriani has announced the complete itinerary for his upcoming North American tour, which will include his first-ever cross-Canada trek.

The tour, which is in support of his Satriani's new album, Unstoppable Momentum, is set to launch August 29 in San Diego. It will crisscross its way across the US and visit many Canadian cities for the first time. The North American tour will end with a show on October 26 in Oakland, California. Be sure to check out the complete itinerary below.

Joining Satriani on the road are Mike Keneally (Frank Zappa, Steve Vai) on keyboards, plus bassist Bryan Beller (Dethklok, Dweezil Zappa) and drummer Marco Minnemann (Adrian Belew, Steve Wilson).

For album, tour and ticket information, visit satriani.com.

Joe Satriani’s Unstoppable Momentum Tour Itinerary (* featuring Steve Morse Band as support thru Portland, Maine):

August 29 Balboa Theatre San Diego, CA *

August 30 Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas, NV *

August 31 Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles, CA *

September 1 Talking Stick Resort Ballroom Scottsdale, AZ *

September 2 Kiva Auditorium Albuquerque, NM *

September 4 Historic Paramount Theatre Denver, CO *

September 5 Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center Midland, TX *

September 6 Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX *

September 7 House of Blues Houston, TX *

September 8 Austin City Limits – Moody Theatre Austin, TX *

September 10 House of Blues New Orleans, LA *

September 11 Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL *

September 12 Parker Playhouse Ft. Lauderdale, FL *

September 13 Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL *

September 14 Saenger Theatre Pensacola, FL *

September 15 Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA *

September 17 War Memorial Auditorium Nashville, TN *

September 18 Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL *

September 19 Lakewood Civic Auditorium Lakewood, OH *

September 20 Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OH *

September 21 Wings Stadium Kalamazoo, MI *

September 22 Macomb Music Theatre Mt. Clemens, MI

September 24 Carolina Theatre Durham, NC *

September 25 Warner Theatre Washington, DC *

September 26 Beacon Theatre New York, NY *

September 27 Orpheum Theatre Boston, MA*

September 28 Tower Theatre Upper Darby, PA *

September 29 Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead Munhall, PA *

October 1 Center for the Arts Buffalo, NY *

October 2 Palace Theatre Albany, NY *

October 3 State Theatre Portland, ME *

October 4 Casino New Brunswick New Brunswick, NB

October 5 Rebecca Cohn Auditorium Halifax, NS

October 7 Le Capitole De Quebec Quebec City, QC

October 8 National Arts Centre Southam Hall Ottawa, ON

October 9 St. Denis Theatre Montreal, QC

October 10 Centre in the Square Kitchener, ON

October 11 Massey Hall Toronto, ON

October 14 Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB

October 15 TCU Place Saskatoon, SK

October 16 Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton, AB

October 17 Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary, AB

October 19 Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC

October 21 The Fox Theater Spokane, WA

October 22 Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA

October 23 Historic Elsinore Theatre Salem, OR

October 25 Vina Robles Amphitheatre Paso Robles, CA

October 26 Fox Theater Oakland, CA

Go to satriani.com for individual markets on-sale and ticket information.

Photo: Daniel Robert Dinu