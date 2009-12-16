Joe Satriani New Live CD/DVD Due Feb. 2

Joe Satriani, one of the world’s most renowned instrumental artists, recorded Live in Paris: I Just Wanna Rock! on May 27, 2008, at The Grand Rex Theater in Paris, France. The brand new live two-disc CD and DVD will be released on February 2, 2010, through Epic Records.

This very special recording captures Satriani’s stirring performance with memorable songs such as “Surfing With The Alien”, “Flying in a Blue Dream”, along with recent hits like “Super Colossal” and “I Just Wanna Rock.” The quality of music by the 15-time Grammy nominee is unquestionable, yet the extraordinary editing and artful stage lighting makes this Satriani “live” DVD a pleasure for the new viewer, as well as the long-time fan. The Live in Paris: I Just Wanna Rock! DVD will also include a very special bonus in-depth interview with Satriani as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

The new year will find Satriani out on the road as part of the “Experience Hendrix” tour. Joe will join fellow musical peers, Billy Cox, Sacred Steel & Robert Randolph, Jonny Lang, Eric Johnson, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Ernie Isley, Brad Whitford, Doyle Bramhall II, Living Colour, Hubert Sumlin, and Chris Layton, on a full U.S. tour beginning March 4th in Santa Barbara and continuing throughout the month.

Live In Paris: I Just Wanna Rock! Track List: