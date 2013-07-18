Joe Satriani to Publish 'Strange Beautiful Music: A Musical Memoir' in Spring 2014

Joe Satriani has announced his first authorized literary project, Strange Beautiful Music: A Musical Memoir.

The book will be published in April 2014 by BenBella Books.

The book, which features firsthand, exclusive interviews, is co-written by Satriani and music biographer Jake Brown (Heart, Motohead, Kenny Aronoff, Rick Rubin). It takes fans on their first authorized tour of the story behind his climb to stardom.

Strange Beautiful Music reveals the creative odyssey that was the writing and recording of a storied catalog of legendary classic albums and hits including Surfing with the Alien, The Extremist, Flying in a Blue Dream, “Summer Song,” “Satch Boogie,” “Always With Me, Always With You,” “Crowd Chant” and more.

Featuring a foreword by Queen guitarist Brian May, this memoir is filled with never-before-seen photos and exclusive interviews with former student Steve Vai, Chickenfoot bandmates Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Chad Smith, producers Glyn Johns, the late Andy Johns, AC/DC producer Mike Fraser and Satriani/Dead Kennedys producer John Cunniberti, among others.

“I’m excited for my fans, through this musical memoir, to get a deeper look inside my creative process in the studio and the stories behind the songs," Satriani said. "We have a great publisher in BenBella and I look forward to the book hitting shelves next year!”

Co-author Jake Brown adds: “Joe Satriani is arguably the Mozart of his generation and the biggest-selling rock instrumental guitarist in Soundscan history. Millions of guitar players around the world have been influenced by the super-human techniques he pioneered behind the six string, and this is the story behind those songs, from “Surfing with the Alien” to “Summer Song” and beyond, through 2013's Unstoppable Momentum. We are grateful for Glenn Yeffeth and everyone on the talented staff at BenBella Books for believing in and giving this book a worldwide publication and look forward to getting this literary journey into fans’ hands!”

The hardcover book will hit stores in April 2014, along with an enhanced ebook. It is set for an international release in the summer of 2014. BenBella Books is publisher of nine New York Times bestselling titles.